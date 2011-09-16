Awesome: Another Report About Greece Violating Its Bailout Agreement

Photo: Bart Everson flickr

According to CNBC’s Michelle Caruso-Cabrera in Greece, there’s a local newspaper report that the Greeks are violating the terms of their bailout agreement even more deeply than we thought.They’ve hired 7,000 government workers and only lost 20,00.



That violates the agreement because they’re supposed to add only one worker for every 10 who retiree.

This news precedes the big EconFin meeting today, where all the finance ministers of Europe will be discussing how to handle the raging sovereign debt crisis.

