Greece Is Getting Closer To A Deal, And Sovereign Yields Are Falling In Europe

All the headlines emanating out of Europe suggest that some kind of Greek aid deal will probably be announced today, with the official money transfer happening in March.



In the meantime, optimism continues to bubble up. In addition to rallying equity markets, bond yields are improving.

Here’s the bellweather Italian 10-year falling below 5.5% again.

Photo: Bloomberg

