Greece is getting clobbered today.



The Athens Stock Exchange is down over 2.6%.

Yields on Greek bonds are jumping.

What’s going on?

The big news is that the coalition government (which came into power in the summer of 2012) is deteriorating.

The small Democratic Left party has threatened to withdraw from government, following the attempt to shut down a public broadcaster, a move which has caused a massive political crisis.

Also not helping was an FT report (which has been denied) about the IMF playing hardball with the next Greek aid payment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.