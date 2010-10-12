Greece Is Finally Acknowledging Reality And Preparing To Reschedule Its Debt

Greece has sworn up and down that it has no desire to reschedule or restructure its debt, but… reality may force them to accept otherwise.



According to Reuters, Greece’s financial minister admits discussions have begun regarding prolonging (rescheduling, i.e. restructuring) its debt to the EU and IMF.

The dollar is up a bit against the euro today. Apparently this is what it took for the greenback to find a bid.

