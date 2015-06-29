Core European bonds are surging and peripheral bonds are getting smoked

European bond markets have opened to mixed results following word Greece will hold a July 5 referendum over whether or not to accpet an accord with its creditors.
A flight to safety at the open has pushed yields on core European debt lower:
- Germany’s 10-year yield -20.6bps at 71.4 basis points
- France’s 10-year yield -10 basis points at 1.20%
Investing.comGermany’s 10-year yield.
Peripheral European debt is under significant pressure:
- Greece’s 10-year yield +142 basis points at 11.90%
- Spain 10-year yield +40 basis points at 2.50%
- Italy 10-year yield +55 basis points at 2.69%
- Portugal 10-year yield +41 basis points at 3.10%
NOW WATCH: 12 awesome facts about WWE superstar Brock Lesnar
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.