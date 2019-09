The networks got bored of running Greek riot pictures, and so the market’s attitude is: “Out of sight, out of mind.”



Seriously, the market — once again — turned around as soon as Europe went to bed (or at least turned off the exchanges).

The Dow is up 11.

See pictures of the Greek riot here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.