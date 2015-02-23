All of last week's crazy Greece headlines on one chart

Last week was all about Greece.

Eventually, Greece and the Eurogroup struck a deal late Friday that will see Greece get a four-month loan extension.

And in the last two trading days of the week, markets were moving on almost every headline out Europe regarding these negotiations.

The folks at Bespoke Investment Group collected those headlines and mapped them on to a chart of the S&P 500 last Thursday and Friday.

As we get ready for another big week in markets, here’s a great look back on the week that was, via Bespoke’s George Pearkes:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.