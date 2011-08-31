UPDATE: There's Not Much To The Report That Greece Considered Leaving The Euro

Photo: UPTRAIN via Flickr

UPDATE: After speaking to Cleary Gottlieb and a reporter from the Greek newspaper Eleftherotypia, we have found that an early report out of Greece was insignificant.A paper on the legal issues involved with a country leaving the Euro was presented at an academic conference held in Rome by Cleary Gottlieb. There was no discussion of Greece in particular.





