Greece Has Literally Run Out Of Gas

35,000 truckers who deliver fuel are striking against plans to open the industry to non-certified workers — which the government is doing to knock down the union and cut costs.



Today, drivers lined up by the dozens to buy gas at the few open stations, according to Kathimerini. Thursday, the standstill begins.

Drivers line up at

