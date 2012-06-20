FINALLY: Greece Has A Government, Samaras Sworn In As Prime Minister, And The Euro Is Rising

UPDATE:
Greek New Democracy candidate Antonis Samaras has officially been sworn in as new prime minister of Greece.
The ceremony just concluded in Athens brings together a coalition government made up of Samaras’ New Democracy, Pasok and Democratic Left.
Below, trade in the euro.
Photo: DailyFX
ORIGINAL:
Alright, word on the wires is that a Greek government coalition is going to be affirmed today.
A New Democracy spokesperson — according to Bloomberg — says that Antonis Samaras will be sworn in as Prime Minister today.
This ends a tiny bit of uncertainty about whether this past Sunday’s election would result in a government. It will.
The Euro is rising.
Futures are up a few ticks today, as well.
Photo: FinViz
