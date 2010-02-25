Greece Gives Germany Another Reason Not To Bail It Out After Mentioning Nazi Gold Theft

Photo: AP

Greece is giving Germany even fewer reasons to bail them out from their debt crisis as the Deputy Prime Minister Theodoros Pangalos mentioned Nazi gold theft in a BBC interview last night reported on FT Alphaville.The Deputy PM called out the Germans saying, “They took away the Greek gold that was at the Bank of Greece, they took away the Greek money and they never gave it back,” according to the Reuters story.



Pangalos also said that the debt hiding his country engaged in was not as bad as Italy.

The Greeks are running out of Euro zone member states to point the finger at.

