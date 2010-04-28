10 Facts About The Greek Pension System Destroying Any Hope Of A Bailout

Greece is struggling to get the EU and IMF to agree to bail them out, because Germany is opposed to the country getting aid when they haven’t made serious cuts to their public spending.



One of the biggest issues is the Greek’s gluttonous pension system, which hands out money much more freely to the retired than the German system. Populist German newspaper Bild is making a big deal over this diparity.

Looking at the numbers, you can see why the Germans are so jealous of the Greeks, they get much more money more quickly than they do.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.