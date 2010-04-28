10 Facts About The Greek Pension System Destroying Any Hope Of A Bailout

Gregory White
Woman Greek

Greece is struggling to get the EU and IMF to agree to bail them out, because Germany is opposed to the country getting aid when they haven’t made serious cuts to their public spending.

One of the biggest issues is the Greek’s gluttonous pension system, which hands out money much more freely to the retired than the German system. Populist German newspaper Bild is making a big deal over this diparity.

Looking at the numbers, you can see why the Germans are so jealous of the Greeks, they get much more money more quickly than they do.

Years of work to earn a full pension; Greece: 35 Germany: 45

Source: Bild.de

Proportion of wages as pension; Greece: 80% Germany: 46%

Source: Bild.de

Number of pension payments a year; Greece: 14 Germany: 12

Source: Bild.de

Pension increase 2004; Greece: 3% Germany: 0%

Source: Bild.de

Pension increase 2005; Greece: 4% Germany: 0%

Source: Bild.de

Pension increase 2006; Greece: 4% Germany: 0%

Source: Bild.de

Minimum payment; Greece: €450 Germany: €600

Source: Bild.de

Maximum Payment; Greece: €2538 Germany: €2100

Source: Bild.de

Minimum pension age for men; Greece: 65 Germany: 65-67

Source: Bild.de

Minimum pension age for women; Greece: 60 Germany: 65-67

Source: Bild.de

Average pension entrance age; Greece: 62.4 Germany: 63.2

Source: Bild.de

Think The Pension Situation Looks Bad, See How Awful The Greek Debt Situation Is

Here Are The Awful Numbers That Show Why Bailing Out Greece Is Mission Impossible >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.