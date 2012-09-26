Greece Is Preparing For A Massive Anti-Austerity Strike

Photo: AP

Greece will effectively shut down today as workers go on strike. From Reuters:Flights and trains were suspended, shops pulled down their shutters and hospitals worked on emergency staff on Wednesday in Greece’s first big anti-austerity strike since a coalition government took power in June.



Called by the country’s two biggest unions representing half the four-million-strong work force, the walkout is expected to bring out thousands of Greeks to the streets to protest at a new round of belt-tightening demanded by EU and IMF lenders.

