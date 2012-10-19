Violence Breaks Out As Greece Protests Austerity; 1 Dead

10:30 a.m. EDT Update: The Guardian reports (via AP) a man who died during the protests apparently suffered a heart attack. He was 65.



Earlier: The Guardian confirms a man has died during the protests. “There is some speculation that he had a fainting fit and other suggestions that he either suffered a cardiac arrest or stroke,” reports the Guardian’s Helena Smith.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

The Greek economy has come to a standstill again as its workers have gone on strike to protest austerity.

And it has gotten violent.

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

