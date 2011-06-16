This Chart Should Put Greece Into Perspective

Greece is at the centre of a crisis that’s threatening to take down the Eurozone.



And yet — if you look at the size of the Greek economy vs. the broader EU 15 — it barely can even register.

Depending on how you read it, it means either: Greece isn’t that big of a deal, or it just takes the tiniest spark to create a gigantic problem.

Of course the problem in Greece isn’t the size of its economy, but rather the size of the debt and the matter of who is exposed to it.

Here’s a guide to who is exposed the most >

