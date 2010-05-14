Greece Is Paying 30 Workers Up To $3,175 A Month To Drain An Empty Lake

Details continue to emerge about just how bad the Greek’s run their economy.



Der Spiegel reports that near Thebes in Greece an office was created to drain a lake in 1957. A year later, that lake ceased to exist due to natural causes.

That office is still open today, and has a staggering 30 employees. Those employees make up to $3,175 a month in wages.

These reports will continue to create German discontent over the European bailout package, of which they are paying a disproportionate amount.

Its even leading to some speculation that the Deutsche Mark may be coming back, though we think that’s a bit hasty.

