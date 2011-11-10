And Just When You Thought Things Couldn't Get Much Worse For Greece, There's An Earthquake

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake just hit Greece outside the city of Naupaktos, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological centre.



UPDATE: According to the EMSC, the hit at 19:25 local time. The quake was shallow and hit very close to the city of Patras. There have been reports of minor damage, including “falling rubble and bricks.” To date, there have been no injuries reported.

Check out a map of where it hit from the EMSC (via @LorcanRK):

Photo: EMSC

