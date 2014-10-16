GREECE IS IN FULL-BLOWN STOCK MARKET COLLAPSE

As if the world didn’t have enough to be worried about (ISIS, Ebola, slowing China, Ukraine, slowing Germany, Fed tightening, etc.) now look what’s back: Greece. And in a big way.

The stock market is down over 9% on Wednesday, which is about as big as crashes come.

And the banks are getting absolutely smashed.

Greek banks yikes today. NBG -13%, Piraeus -14%, Alpha -14%, Eurobank -20%.

Greece, which had been calm for a while, is now being wracked by two separate, but related things.

One is the rise in the political popularity of left-winger Alexis Tsipras, the leader of the SYRIZA party, who if he ever got elected to power, would take a much more confrontational stance with the rest of the eurozone with regards to austerity.

Meanwhile, there’s a rift growing between the current Greek government and the rest of the EU as Greece is keen to exit its bailout program. The EU is not so sure.

So now the Greek market is getting crushed.

Here’s the chart showing the nosedive. And this is before today’s move.

Bloomberg The Athens stock market has been getting crushed all summer.

And it’s not just stocks.

Here’s the deteriorating bond situation.

#Greek drama #Greek tragedy…take yr pick. Bottom line #Greek bonds getting thrashed. Biggest 1d rise in 10Y in 16m pic.twitter.com/AebPeyaATk

