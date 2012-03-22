Greece Is cancelling 1 In 6 Disability Claims At The End Of The Month

Photo: Getty Images

The Greek battle for a more transparent welfare state continues, as Health Ministry officials tell the AP that as many as 1 in 6 disability claims will be cancelled at the end of the month.The move comes after concerns grew that many of the claims were fake. Officials reportedly found evidence of legally blind persons with driving licenses, “bogus cases of leprosy”.



Its hoped can celling some 36,000 claims could save 110 million euros ($145 million) per year.

A reminders: Last year disabled Greeks grew worried that government plans to label pyromaniacs and pedophiles as “disabled” could be a plan to undermine them.

