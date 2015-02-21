REPORT: Greece denies sending the wrong letter to Germany

Yannis Behrakis/Reuters Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras

And now we have the Greek denial.

According to Bloomberg, citing an email from a Greek government official, Greece denies the Bild Zeitung report about sending the wrong letter to Germany on Thursday.

Bloomberg reported that a Greek official said the report is the “product of sick imagination,” and that it “touches limits of provocation.”

Earlier on Friday, reports from German-language publication Bild Zeitung surfaced that Greece sent the wrong letter to Germany regarding its bailout package.

European finance ministers were meeting in Brussels on Friday in an effort to hammer out an agreement on Greece’s bailout package. Reports this week have said that a major point of contention is Greece wanting a new agreement, while Germany wants Greece to agree to an extension of the current program.

In a tweet on Friday, Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis said one must believe Bild’s stories at their own peril.

One must believe @BILD‘s tall stories (about us Greeks) at one’s peril.

— Yanis Varoufakis (@yanisvaroufakis) February 20, 2015

