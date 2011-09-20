Greece Denies Plans To Hold Referendum On Leaving The Euro

Photo: Twitpic

Last night there were reports (which we thought were strange) about how Greece might hold a national referendum on whether it would stay in the Eurozone and continue the path of austerity.Well, apparently the country is denying any such plans.



The reports never made any sense since a) it’s not at all clear that the vote would go in the favourable pro-euro way, and b) the vote certainly wouldn’t be held amid the country’s attempt to get more bailout money.

Athens shares are currently up more than 1%.

