Greece's 2010 Deficit Blows Past Estimates And Now Germany Calls For It To Restructure

Photo: ap

Greece’s 2010 deficit has blown past government estimates and above the 10% of GDP range, according to eurostat.At 10.5% of GDP, above the 9.6% expected by the EU. While austerity may be cutting government costs, low growth is inhibiting the country’s ability to generate revenues.



Lars Feld, a member of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s economic council is now calling on Greece to restructure its debt, saying it should take action “sooner than later,” according to Bloomberg.

The country’s two-year yields are now at 23.65%.

Don’t miss: The 17 countries facing an economy crushing demographic crisis >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.