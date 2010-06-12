Get Ready For August Because That's When Greece Is Going To Default

Carl Weinberg of High Frequency Economics spoke to CNBC on Friday and warned investors to take their cell phones with them on their August vacations, because that is when Greece will face a real risk of default.



0:10 No way is Greece going to make it

1:00 People should pay attention to August, that is when Greece will come under increased pressure

From CNBC:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.