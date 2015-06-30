Greece is telling tourists to keep coming despite people scrambling for food and fuel and crying in the streets

REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis Giorgos, a 77-year-old pensioner from Athens, sits outside a branch of the National Bank of Greece as he waits along with dozens of other pensioners, hoping to get their pensions in Athens, Greece June 29, 2015.

Cash withdrawals are being rationed, petrol and food are being stockpiled, and people are crying in the streets — but despite all this, the Greek government still thinks its a great time to visit Greece.

The Greek Embassy has been sending out emails reassuring people it’s safe for tourists to visit despite the current bailout crisis.

Yorgos Dardavillas, the press officer at the Greek Embassy in London, says in an email: “The tourists who are already here and those who are planning to come, will not be affected in any way by the events and will continue to enjoy their holiday in Greece with absolutely no problem.”

Foreign cards are not affected by the daily ATM withdrawal limits and Dardavillas says: “There is ample availability of both fuel and all products and services that ensure a smooth and fun stay for the visitors in every city, region and the islands.

“Greece continues to guarantee a high level of quality of services offered to visitors who have made our country a top tourist destination worldwide.”

That doesn’t square with what the British government is telling people. Chancellor George Osborne told tourists yesterday to take enough euros to cover their entire holiday and prepare “for the worst,” the Daily Mail reports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.