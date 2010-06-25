Here Are The Banks, Countries, And People To Watch As Greece Goes Insane

Greece is on the brink this morning with its CDS blowing out to over 1000 bps.



This should strike fear into the hearts of many across Europe, as the threat of possible haircuts on the country’s sovereign debt continue to grow.

Countries to watch:

France: France is highly exposed to both the Greek sovereign market and its domestic economy amounting to $31 billion. The connectivity was best expressed in the Bank for International Settlements report released last week. See the details of that report here >

Germany: Germany has the second largest exposure to Greece of any global economy, amounting to $23 billion. See the details of that exposure here >

Banks to watch:

BNP Paribas: There are concerns BNP Paribas has significant exposure to Greece, as it claims to have €5 billion in sovereign debt exposure to the country.

Societe Generale: There are similar concerns about SocGen’s exposure to Greece, as it claims to have €3 billion in sovereign debt exposure to the country.

Deutsche Bank: Details of Deutsche Bank’s exposure are unknown, and its CEO has claimed they are “relatively small”.

People to watch:

The Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou will likely have a preliminary meeting with ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet.

IMF Director Dominique Strauss-Kahn will get involved if Greece’s economy needs to be restructured and a hair cut on its sovereign debt endured.

Likely commenters will be French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel who will try to protect their country’s interests, and their banks.

Now check out the full extent of Greek exposure >

