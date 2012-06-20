Greece Now Expects To Form A Coalition Government By Tomorrow Morning

Photo: Jeff Zoet Photography

Let’s hope that these reported delays don’t turn into a pattern. Just yesterday, Greece was expected to form their coalition government…yesterday.



According to Bloomberg’s Linda Yueh, the latest expectation is for Greece to form their government today or tomorrow.

This latest headline hasn’t moved markets in any major way. Everyone seems to be waiting on today’s Federal Open Market Committee announcement before making their next big move.

