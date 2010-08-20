Don't Look Now, Greek CDS Spreads Starting To Widen Again

Spreads on Greek CDS have started to widen again even though the European Union approved the progress of the country’s austerity program.



Yields on the country’s debt have also begun to rise yet again, and are now crawling towards the highs of earlier this year.

Perhaps it has something to do with the depressing state of the Greek domestic market, where austerity has had a dramatic negative impact.

From CMA Datavision (note the minor widening among other PIGS):

Reminder: Here is who would get crushed in a Greek haircut >

