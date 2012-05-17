Greece Can Physically Print Its Own Euros In Spite Of ECB 'Choke' Efforts

As the long ago predicted Greek ‘bank jog’ accelerates there is much talk in the econoblogosphere of the Greek banking system being ‘choked off’ by the ECB.



If this is in fact the Brussels/Frankfurt plan to force Greece out of the euro there is a perhaps not insignificant obstacle to this strategy: as noted inthis post last year, Greece has its own euro printing press. Continue reading full article here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.