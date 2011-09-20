Some Interesting Headlines Out Of Greece...

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Quick heads up on some headlines out of Greece.It seems the country is in very serious, deep negotiations with the Troika (ECB, EU, IMF) over the next tranche of bailout aid.



A call that took place this evening is likely to continue into tomorrow, according to Reuters.

There will be no statement made tonight, and there is no Greek cabinet meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

At a minimum, Greece has lost another day of progress.

