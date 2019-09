Photo: Oli Scarff/ Getty Images

UPDATE:



There was little suspense. The Greek annual budget passes.

Earlier: The Greek parliament is holding a vote on its national budget right now.

It is expected to pass.

We’ll have results in a moment.

More to come..

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.