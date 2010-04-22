Greek Bond Yields Keep Rising As Budget Deficit Is Found To Be Worse Than First Thought

Greece’s 10-year bond yield has hit 8.13%, the highest level since 1998, after it was learned that the country’s budget deficit was even worse last year than originally thought.



Bloomberg:

The EU’s statistics office said today Greece’s deficit was 13.6 per cent last year, higher than the government’s April 7 forecast of 12.9 per cent. The EU forecast a shortfall of 12.7 per cent in November. Ireland overtook Greece as the EU nation with the largest deficit, with its deficit revised up to 14.3 per cent, the Luxembourg-based Eurostat said.

