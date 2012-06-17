For Two Hours, The Greek Crisis Completely Disappeared

Photo: Business Insider

ATHENS, GREECE: For at least 2 hours, the crisis in Greece has officially disappeared.That’s because Greece has just defeated Russia (in a major upset) to advance past the first round in the European Cup Football (soccer) tournament.



The only goal of the game was scored by Greece seconds before halftime.

I was watching the game at an outdoor bar/restaurant in the Thissio neighbourhood in Athens, a neighbordhood popular with students.

Following the game, Athens has bust into cheers. There’s honking outside my hotel, and a lot of people are in Ominia Square celebrating.

Some people have joked that the game might have some impact on the election… perhaps the victory will make the Greeks emboldened to elect a more radical candidate? Or maybe people will feel better about the situation and not want to do something radical? Most likely it means nothing except a brief mental respite from the stress of the political/financial crisis.

Oh and the good news is this: The next likely team for Greece to play against: Germany.

Dow Jones’ Matina Stevis tweeted out this picture from Ominia Square, following the match.

