Violence Breaks Out In Greek Protests Ahead Of Tonight's Austerity Vote

Multiple reports are streaming in from Twitter that explosions from Molotov cocktails are occurring in front of the Greek parliament.
Click here for live updates and scroll down for the latest >
Here’s a picture of the flares being thrown:
Photo: @Inflammatory_
And now police are using tear gas canisters pretty heavily against protesters, according to eyewitnesses:
many tear gas canisters thrown by the riot police ΤΤ @ypopto_mousi #7ngr #rbnews twitpic.com/bb5sfc
— 3 πουλάκια κάθονται (@3birdssitting) November 7, 2012
In response, protesters are turning their Molotov cocktails on the police:
Screenshot of molotovs aimed at riot cops after they tear gas ~ #Athens #StrikeAgainstAusterity #7ngr #GreekRevolution twitter.com/MrNikoG/status…
— -Eleftheria-(@MrNikoG) November 7, 2012
Police have even resorted to water cannons to control the crowd:
#Greece Water cannon at full work; molotov cocktails against them, at the same time at #syntagma now twitter.com/Jaquoutopie/st… #rbnews #7ngr
— spyros gkelis (@northaura) November 7, 2012
The latest scene:
A “war scene” now just outside the Parliament #7ngr #rbnews #Greece #syntagma twitter.com/northaura/stat…
— spyros gkelis (@northaura) November 7, 2012
More disturbing reports as it sounds like things are really getting out of control:
Police have trapped ppl inside an alleyway aka stoa and gassed them fights continue all over #rbnews
— Anthony Verias (@VeriasA) November 7, 2012
And the tear gas keeps on coming:
#Greece Teargas right in the middle of the main bulk of the demo on top of Othonos street #7ngr #rbnews twitpic.com/bb62e4
— Theodora Oikonomides (@IrateGreek) November 7, 2012
A wild video showing protesters striking riot police with the Molotov cocktails and the big water cannons being fired back at the protesters was just uploaded to YouTube:
This fantastic photo shows a Greek protester holding up the flags of Italy, Spain, and Portugal along with the Greek flag in an apparent display of solidarity among debt-laden peripheral countries against the troika lenders:
Σύνταγμα διαδηλωτής με σημαίες των pigs #rbnews #7ngr twitter.com/mpodil/status/…
— Nikolas (@mpodil) November 7, 2012
And Athens broadcaster SKAI.gr has a livestream from Syntagma Square and inside parliament, where another fight is breaking out:
Note: if you are having trouble viewing the livestream, you can also watch it on SKAI.gr >
More to come…
—————-—————-—————-—————-—————-—————-—————-—————-—————-
ORIGINAL: Sometime near midnight in Athens tonight, the Greek parliament will cast a neck-in-neck vote on whether to pass new austerity measures demanded by troika lenders.
Greek workers are angry about the prospect of further spending cuts, and they’ve taken to the streets as part of a huge 48-hour general strike involving hundreds of thousands of people that began yesterday.
Now, protesters are flooding into Syntagma Square in front of the parliamentary building in the biggest crowd Greece has seen in a while.
The video below, uploaded to YouTube less than an hour ago, gives a panoramic view of how big the protests are right now.
Eyewitness reports are putting massive estimates to the size of the crowd:
NUMBER OF PROTESTERS: police 60,000 @tunastrawberrri Reuters corespondent 80,000 @jaquoutopie protester 100K #rbnews #7ngr #greece
— InFlammatory (@Inflammatory_) November 7, 2012
We will provide updates as the situation develops. Follow the vote LIVE on Money Game >
(h/t Theodora Oikonomides)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.