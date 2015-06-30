If you're not Greek, you can take out as much money as you want from an ATM in Greece

REUTERS/Marko Djurica Tourists look on as they stand next to a man dressed as ancient Greek warriors during a performance at the Constitution (Syntagma) square in Athens, Greece, June 21, 2015.

Everyone in Greece is subject to a €60 limit on ATM withdrawals.

Unless you’re not Greek.

On Monday, Greece’s Ministry for Economy, Infrastructure, Shipping, and Tourism, put out a statement telling visitors to the country with foreign accounts that they can withdraw as much cash as they want for their vacations.

According to Hellenic News of America, the statement read, “the Ministry does not anticipate any disruptions in visitor’s every day holiday experience, neither in the islands nor in mainland Greece, as there are adequate fuel supplies, products and services.”

Greek banks are closed this week as the government implements capital controls to manage a nationwide shortage of cash. Banks could open briefly on Thursday to pay pensioners.

Business Insider’s Mike Bird, who is in Athens, reports that tourists were roaming central Athens as normal on Monday. Meanwhile, there are long queues at ATMs outside closed banks nearby, trying to withdraw their savings.

“Visitors currently in Greece as well as people planning to visit Greece will not be affected by the latest developments and they can continue to enjoy their holidays in Greece without any problems whatsoever,” the Greek government said.

The Wall Street Journal reports, citing the president of a large Greece bank, that there are “a few billions” left in the banking system that could dry up within the next few days if there’s no agreement.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.