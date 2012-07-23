Greece Is Down 6.6%

Tough talk out of Germany is freaking people out and markets around the world are selling off.



According to Germany’s Der Spiegel newspaper, the IMF has ruled out extending bailout funds to Greece. In other news, German economy minister Philipp Roesler said that the thought of a Greek exit from the euro has “lost its horror.“

The Greek stock market is getting absolutely destroyed today, down 6.6 per cent early in the European trading session.

Here’s an intraday chart of Greece’s ASE index:

Photo: Bloomberg

