Photo: AP

Europe is having a bad day, but two of its weakest member, Greece and Cyprus, are getting creamed today.The Athens market is down 4.4%.



Cyprus is down over 6% after Fitch downgraded the country’s rating to BB+.

There are some rumbling out of Germany about how Greece should stop asking for help, and just fix itself… not exactly promising in terms of getting a renegotiated bailout.

Meanwhile, Italy is down nearly 2.4%.

For a look at how markets are doing more broadly, see here >

