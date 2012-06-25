Photo: AP
Europe is having a bad day, but two of its weakest member, Greece and Cyprus, are getting creamed today.The Athens market is down 4.4%.
Cyprus is down over 6% after Fitch downgraded the country’s rating to BB+.
There are some rumbling out of Germany about how Greece should stop asking for help, and just fix itself… not exactly promising in terms of getting a renegotiated bailout.
Meanwhile, Italy is down nearly 2.4%.
