GREECE: 90-Year-Old Mother And 60-Year-Old Son Leap To Their Deaths Amid Financial Despair

This is incredibly tragic, but we need to remind everyone that an economic crisis is a human crisis.According to Ekathimerini, a 60-year-old and his 90-year-old mother leapt to their deaths amid financial despair.



No suicide note was found but a short despair-filled text was uploaded onto a poem-sharing website late on Wednesday by a man called Antonis Perris. “I don’t see any way out. I have property but no cash at all, so what am I going to do about food?” he wrote, adding that his mother had Alzheimer’s while he had a terminal illness. “I don’t have many days left, I am very sick,” he wrote. The note is followed by a string of comments posted afterward by readers wishing him well and then notes of sorrow as of Thursday morning.

There have been a rash of suicides in Greece since the onset of the crisis.

