Greco-Roman wrestler celebrated a win by nearly crushing his coach and dancing around the mat

Mijain Lopez made history by winning his third consecutive gold medal in Greco-Roman wrestling’s heaviest weight class (130kg), and celebrated by bodyslamming his coach.

Lopez dominated throughout the match, ending with a score of 6-0, but it was what he did after the match that’s drawing everyone’s attention. Lopez joined Alexander Karelin and Carl Westergren as the only Olympians to accrue three gold medals in Greco-Roman wrestling competition.

Lopez celebrated accordingly.

