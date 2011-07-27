14 Career Trades That Made Great Investors A Ton Of Money

With the huge news today that hedge fund titan, George Soros, is retiring, it’s only natural that every article about it mentions the trade that made his career.



Soros, of course, is known as the man who “broke the Bank of England,” after he shorted the British pound in 1992 and made over one billion dollars from the trade.

That got us thinking about other investors, and the trades or bets that made their careers.

John Paulson, for example, made more money in 2010 betting on gold than he did shorting the sub-prime mortgage crisis, which is ostensibly the career bet for which he’s best known.

One lesson we learned: most star investors didn’t make their famous trades when they were young hot shots.

