11 of the greatest things about living in an RV camper

Michal Fludra/NurPhoto via Getty Images An RV camper.

Living or travelling in an RV camper gives you freedom to hit the open road.

It also allows you to embrace nature as well as chase warmer weather in winter months.

It can be cheaper than living in a house or an apartment and easier to clean.

Living in an RV camper isn’t without its struggles, but it can be an extremely rewarding experience.

In 2018, I travelled across the country in an RV, and for the past four months, I’ve been living in one with my family due to the coronavirus pandemic. I’ve learned that while spending all your time in an RV is definitely a lifestyle change, it’s also the best way to travel America and see its natural wonders.

Here are the 11 greatest things about living in an RV camper.

It’s easy to travel and see the country …

Oleh Slobodeniuk/Getty An estimated one million Americans live in their RVs full-time.

One of the best ways to experience America is via its roadways. One of the main advantages of living in an RV camper is you can travel whenever you want. There’s something freeing about being able to pack up your belongings and just hit the open road. Like the shell on a turtle’s back, living in a camper allows you to take a piece of home wherever you go.

… and you’ll constantly have a new view from your window.

Matthew Wilson/Business Insider Camping in Montana.

If you don’t like the view from your front door, then it’s very easy to change it. Some of the sights I’ve seen living in a camper include snow-capped mountains in Montana, the windy, isolated plains of South Dakota, and the sun coming up in a small Northern California town.

It’s easier to escape the winter weather or the summer heat.

Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images An RV camper.

You can join the popular “snowbird” migration in the winter months, escaping harsh cold and snow by moving to Southern states like Florida. During the summer, if the heat is too much for you, you can move north for milder weather.

You feel more in touch with nature and the world around you.

Thomas Barwick/Getty A camper parked near a lake.

I feel like I go outside more often living in a camper than when I lived in an apartment or a house. Part of that is out of necessity – I need to go outside to stretch my legs because there is less room – but I’m also physically closer to nature. Trails and the forests at some campsites are only a few feet a way.

Living in a camper is usually a cheaper alternative to a house or apartment.

National Motor Museum/Heritage Images via Getty Images Inside an RV from 1964.

Many people have turned to RV campers as a cheaper and simpler way of living. An RV camper can be a great alternative for those looking to save money.

For instance, where we’re staying in South Carolina, a two-to-three-bedroom house costs between $US1,200 to $US1,500 to rent a month, while the lot rent at our campsite is around $US400. A monthly payment on an RV camper runs around $US300, saving us around $US500 to $US800 a month.

You’ll also use less utilities in a camper, saving money on water and gas bills.

It inspires a minimalistic lifestyle where you discover what’s really important.

Stanislaw Pytel/Reuters An RV parked alongside a road.

Every little nook and cranny counts when living in an RV. Such small space doesn’t allow you to live like a hoarder, and you have to decide what belongings matter most to you. In some ways, it can be liberating to downsize.

It gives you the opportunity to meet new people.

Reuters An RV park in Los Angeles.

Due to the nomadic nature of RV campers, you’ll come across a variety of interesting people in your travels. If you’re staying in an RV park, most campers are only a few feet from each other so you’ll have plenty of opportunities to get to know your neighbours. People who live or travel in RVs are an eclectic bunch who come from all walks of life.

You feel closer to your family.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images A family plays with a Frisbee.

Due to the confined space, you’ll be seeing a lot of your travel companions and family, which can be great. I’m grateful for how living in an RV has made me closer to my family during the coronavirus pandemic.

You can work while on the go.

Hraun/Getty A woman uses her tablet.

Being able to work and travel is the dream for some. Living in an RV can be beneficial for someone who works remotely or whose job requires them to travel frequently. An RV allows you to pursue work or employment in any state without worrying about where you’re going to sleep when you get there or how you’re going to move your house.

It’s easy to clean and keep everything tidy …

AnjelikaGr/Shutterstock A kitchen in an RV camper.

Given the limited space, it’s easy to tidy up and keep your living area clean. Wiping down the counters takes less time than if you were living in a house or apartment. Sweeping or vacuuming the camper also only takes a few minutes due to its size.

… and you never have to worry about mowing the yard.

Michal Fludra/NurPhoto via Getty Images An RV camper.

With summer, the grass may be greener but it’s also growing twice as fast. Unlike house owners, you never have to worry about your yard. Most campsites hire staff to maintain their lawns.

