Seamus Heaney Died Today: Watch Him Read Two Of His Favourite Poems

Nobel prize-winning Northern Irish poet Seamus Heaney died today.

When the poet, who is also known for translating Beowulf, received the David Cohen prize for lifetime achievement in 2009, he read two poems to exemplify his body of work, according to The Guardian.

First, he read “The Underground,” which he read “in gratitude for all that London and the people I have known in London have given by way of literary inspiration and confirmation.”

Here’s a video of him reading the poem:

Second, he read “A Drink Of Water,” which he said was “about receiving a gift and being enjoined to ‘remember the giver.'”

Here’s a video of him reading the poem:

