The 19 greatest NFL plays of the decade

- The NFL compiled a list of their 100 greatest plays of all time for their 100th season.
- Of those plays, 19 occurred during the last decade.
- Those plays include some unforgettable moments, such as the “Butt Fumble,” “The Philly Special,” and Odell Beckham’s incredible one-handed catch on “Sunday Night Football.”
The NFL produced some incredible plays over the last decade of football.
As part of the NFL’s 100th season, the league compiled a list of their 100 greatest plays of all time. Of those, 19 occurred over the last decade, including some unforgettable moments, such as the “Butt Fumble,” Odell Beckham Jr.’s one-handed catch, several big Super Bowl moments, and even a couple of “miracles.”
Here are the 19 best plays of the decade, ranked.
19. “The Butt Fumble.”
No. 99: @Patriots return fumble for TD (Nov. 22, 2012) #NFL100
????: NFL 100 Greatest Plays on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/flKf2ihXZN
— NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2019
18. Larry Fitzgerald’s game-clinching catch-and-run in overtime of the 2015 divisional playoff game against the Packers.
No. 94: @AZCardinals WR @LarryFitzgerald’s playoff OT catch and run (Jan. 16, 2016) #NFL100
????: NFL 100 Greatest Plays on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/Zd2MZ4p8VN
— NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2019
17. Derrick Henry’s record-tying 99-yard touchdown run against the Jaguars during the 2018 season.
No. 89: @Titans RB @KingHenry_2’s 99-yard TD vs. Jaguars (Dec. 6, 2018) #NFL100
????: NFL 100 Greatest Plays on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/igum4AhzTZ
— NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2019
16. Randy Moss’ one-handed touchdown catch from Tom Brady during the 2010 season.
No. 84: @RandyMoss’ one-handed TD over Darrelle Revis (Sept. 19, 2010) #NFL100
????: NFL 100 Greatest Plays on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/dlNmuUfD9d
— NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2019
15. Von Miller’s strip-sack of Cam Newton that led to a touchdown for the Broncos in Super Bowl 50.
No. 77: @Broncos LB @VonMiller’s strip sack and Malik Jackson’s TD in @SuperBowl 50 (Feb. 7, 2016) #NFL100
????: NFL 100 Greatest Plays on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/Z7CDJhdzcc
— NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2019
14. Tim Tebow’s game-winning touchdown pass to beat the Steelers in overtime of the 2011 playoffs.
No. 76: @Broncos QB @TimTebow’s game-winning TD pass to @DemaryiusT in OT (Jan. 8, 2012) #NFL100
????: NFL 100 Greatest Plays on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/r0IzkB9wLK
— NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2019
13. Richard Sherman tips a pass to his teammate for an interception in the 2013 NFC Championship Game.
No. 58: @Seahawks CB @RSherman_25 tips pass for interception in 2013 NFC Championship (Jan. 19, 2014) #NFL100
????: NFL 100 Greatest Plays on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/umTrRfDKr7
— NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2019
12. Aaron Rodgers’ Hail Mary to beat the Lions in 2015.
No. 52: @AaronRodgers12’s Hail Mary vs. Lions (Dec. 3, 2015) #NFL100
????: NFL 100 Greatest Plays on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/iNTtX3srev
— NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2019
11. Aaron Rodgers’ other Hail Mary from the 2015 season.
No. 48: @AaronRodgers12’s game-tying Hail Mary vs. the Cardinals (Jan. 16, 2016) #NFL100
????: NFL 100 Greatest Plays on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/WpO3DaHvWt
— NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2019
10. “The Miami Miracle,” in which the Dolphins beat the Patriots on a last-second, multi-lateral prayer.
No. 42: "The Miami Miracle” @MiamiDolphins (Dec. 9, 2018) #NFL100
????: NFL 100 Greatest Plays on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/GQzpf5Kttf
— NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2019
9. DeSean Jackson’s “Miracle at the Meadowlands II” punt return against the Giants.
No. 36: @Eagles WR @DeSeanJackson11’s “Miracle at the Meadowlands II” (Dec. 19, 2010) #NFL100
????: NFL 100 Greatest Plays on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/7bLW23gnRe
— NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2019
8. Tracy Porter’s pick-6 of Peyton Manning in the Saints’ Super Bowl XLIV win.
No. 32: @Saints CB Tracy Porter intercepts Peyton Manning to seal a @SuperBowl XLIV victory @lyfeoftp (Feb. 7, 2010) #NFL100
????: NFL 100 Greatest Plays on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/5y4OfwNsrq
— NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2019
7. Mario Manningham’s sideline grab in Super Bowl XLVI for the Giants.
No. 31: Eli Manning to @ManninghamNYG in @SuperBowl XLVI @Giants (Feb. 5, 2012) #NFL100
????: NFL 100 Greatest Plays on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/gcLeUZWqfm
— NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2019
6. Julian Edelman’s amazing catch during the Patriots’ comeback win in Super Bowl LI.
No. 22: @Edelman11’s catch in @SuperBowl LI (Feb. 5, 2017) @Patriots #NFL100
????: NFL 100 Greatest Plays on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/rgdMM6y8Nl
— NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2019
5. Odell Beckham Jr.’s one-handed catch on “Sunday Night Football” in 2014.
No. 16: @OBJ’s one-handed catch (Nov. 23, 2014) #NFL100
????: NFL 100 Greatest Plays on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/PsQ9xzxbCn
— NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2019
4. Marshawn Lynch’s “BeastQuake” run against the Saints in the 2010 Wild Card game.
No. 13: Marshawn Lynch’s BeastQuake (Jan. 8, 2011) @Seahawks @MoneyLynch #NFL100
????: NFL 100 Greatest Plays on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/gZi9WgKLqS
— NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2019
3. “The Philly Special” trick play by the Eagles in their Super Bowl LII win over the Patriots.
No. 10: “Philly Special” in @SuperBowl LII (Feb. 4, 2018) @Eagles #NFL100
????: NFL 100 Greatest Plays on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/vttqZxOG8B
— NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2019
2. The “Minneapolis Miracle” to send the Vikings to the NFL Championship Game in 2017.
No. 9: “Minneapolis Miracle” (Jan. 14, 2018) @Vikings #NFL100
????: NFL 100 Greatest Plays on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/gwNLZrIixU
— NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2019
1. Malcolm Butler’s Super Bowl XLIX-winning interception for the Patriots when the Seahawks chose to pass the ball instead of run.
No. 5: Malcolm Butler’s game-winning interception in @SuperBowl XLIX (Feb. 1, 2015) @patriots @Mac_BZ #NFL100
????: NFL 100 Greatest Plays on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/Udx7beThvz
— NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2019
