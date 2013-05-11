10 Quotes That Perfectly Illustrate The Art Of The Deal

A good dealmaker understands that it’s their job to finesse things into place.



Mastering the art of deal making is what transforms an everyday company into a leading business empire.

If you look at the great dealmakers of our era – Donald Trump, Warren Buffet and Mark Cuban, to name just a few – the one thing that separates them from the pack is their innate ability to identify and close lucrative deals.

Many M&A professionals look to these leaders for inspiration in their own careers. Firmex has brought together a list of Top 10 M&A quotes, to celebrate the great dealmakers of our time, and the true art of deal making.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.