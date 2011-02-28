The Greatest Dynasty In Sports Continues

Dashiell Bennett

Trinity College won its 13th consecutive national squash championship yesterday, also extending its streak of 244 consecutive match victories.

The Bantams actually trailed Yale University 4 matches to 3 in the final, but won the last two individual matches of the day to claim their title. The Bulldogs only lost twice all season — both times to Trinity.

Trinity’s men’s squash team has not lost since 1998, the longest streak of any college team in the nation.

