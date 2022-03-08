Australian consumers stand to benefit from the greatest level of competition in the airline industry in 30 years, the ACCC says

Airline startup Bonza says it will launch its cut-price service with 25 routes across Australia later this year. (Image: supplied)

Consumers will have more choice and see cheaper airfares in 2022, the ACCC says.

This will be driven by increased flight paths offered by existing carriers and greater competition on the budget end of the market.

New budget airline Bonza plans to stir up the market with ultra-low-cost fares to destinations overlooked by the major airlines.

Australian consumers stand to benefit from the greatest level of competition in the airline industry in 30 years, thanks to the arrival of new budget airline Bonza and a return to pre-pandemic travel in 2022.

According to the ACCC’s latest Airline Competition in Australia report, consumers will have more choice and see cheaper airfares thanks to an increase in the flight paths offered by existing carriers and greater competition on the budget end of the market.

After being propped up by government support for two years while the country’s borders were closed, the domestic airline industry’s recovery was slowed by the arrival of the Omicron variant in December.

Qantas alone received $2 billion in wage subsidies and financial support from the federal government over the past two years.

Scheduled capacity reached 95% pre-pandemic levels in the week of Christmas, the ACCC report said.

But within days airlines were forced to cancel hundreds of flights as passengers and airline staff went into isolation.

Rod Sims, chair of the ACCC, said the aviation industry continued to face “significant operational and financial challenges” as it entered the third year of the pandemic.

With all state and territory border closures lifted and the international border open to vaccinated travellers, the industry’s recovery now largely depends on consumer confidence and willingness to travel, Sims said.

“The airlines now face a different challenge in trying to anticipate and respond to individuals’ changing appetite to travel in an uncertain COVID-19 environment,” he said.

More competition in 2022

Sims said the year ahead would offer the greatest choice to consumers the sector had seen in 30 years, with budget carrier Rex expanding into intercity routes, Virgin returning to some routes it previously left, and Bonza arriving on the scene.

Bonza will launch with 25 routes across 16 destinations around Australia later this year, and hopes to stir up the market with ultra-low-cost fares to holiday destinations and regional towns overlooked by the major airlines.

“We now have three airline groups competing on some of Australia’s busiest routes,” Sims said.

Virgin had the highest passenger market share of the airlines in January 2022, carrying 34% of domestic passengers.

Virgin has steadily recovered market share since emerging from voluntary administration in November 2020, when it carried 22% of domestic passengers.

Qantas and Qantas-owned Jetstar each had 31% of domestic passengers in January, and Rex carried the remaining 4%.

The ACCC’s latest update follows comments from Qantas on Wednesday that it would see a period of higher airfares as it responded to rising fuel costs due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Oil prices have shot up since the start of the conflict just under a fortnight ago.

The benchmark price for high-quality coal in Asia surged 42% at the end of last week to $609 ($US446) a tonne, while one-off cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) soared more than 40% to a six-month high.

Vanessa Hudson, chief financial officer at Qantas, told Bloomberg Television on Tuesday the airline is well placed to recover the cost of fuel — as long as it doesn’t rise any higher than it is at the moment.

But Hudson also said demand for air travel was strong enough to tolerate higher ticket prices.

“What you need for that is strong underlying demand and relatively stable and rational capacity, and right now we are seeing that,” she said.

“We’re seeing very strong leisure demand coming across both our domestic and our international markets.”