This is what the inside of a great white shark looks like

Great white sharks are usually seen as cold-blooded killers, thanks to films like “Jaws.”

But the truth is, great whites rarely attack humans. More people are killed by kitchen toasters each year than sharks.

It’s the great white’s extraordinary killer instincts that give these sea beasts such a misleading reputation. Still, so much about the great white remains a mystery.

In the documentary series “Inside Nature’s Giants,” experts carve open a great white to understand more about this species’ behaviour and evolution.

Scroll down to see the fascinating dissection.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.