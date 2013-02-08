10 Awesome Weather Apps To Help You Stay On Top Of The Blizzard

If you haven’t heard, there is a potentially historic storm headed straight for the Northeast.

If you’re in an affected area make sure that you have all the tools available to stay in the know.

Winter storm nor'easter Feb 7 2013These two storms will converge on New England this Friday.

Photo: Screenshot from WeatherBell

Several developers have figured out how to make something as mundane as the weather look absolutely gorgeous on your smartphone or tablet.

They all may do the same thing, but they show it in a all kinds of different ways.

Here’s a roundup of our favourite weather apps.

Check The Weather packs in an extended forecast and weather prediction

Check the Weather supercharges your mobile weather experience. We love the app because it integrates Dark Sky, an app that tells you down to the minute when it will rain.

Besides a precipitation checker, users also have access to an extended 10-day forecast as well as an hour-by-hour forecast.

Price: $0.99

Partly Cloudy wants you to see the weather like a clock

Partly cloudy shows you the weather in a unique way. The app displays current, hourly, and 7-day forecast in a clever clock graphic.

Available for iOS.

Price: $0.99

Solar: Weather is one of the most minimal weather apps we've come across

Solar is all about colour and touch. Its intuitive controls allow you to pinch and zoom for weather forecasts and locations.

Available for iOS.

Price: $1.99

NOAA Hi-Def Radar lets you track storms in real time

This powerful app shows the precipitation radar in excellent detail. Stay on top of bad weather in vivid colour on an interactive map with high resolution images.

Available for iOS.

Price: $1.99

Nooly's goal is to be as specific as possible about the current weather conditions.

Nooly was developed by top American and European weather scientists.

Nooly is a great weather app because it shows specific areas of a town or city and what type of weather is going on there. The app aims to predict the weather for every road, park, school, golf course and all places that you're interested in.

*The app can currently only predict the weather in in the US and South Canada.

Available for: iPhone and iPad

Price: Free

Use Dark Sky to find out exactly how long it's going to rain or snow

Dark Sky is one of our favourite weather apps. The app lets you know when it's going to rain down to the minute. In our experience, it's incredibly accurate. Plus its user interface is absolutely gorgeous.

Available for iOS.

Price: $3.99

Weather Bomb gives a data-intensive view of the weather on your Android device

Weather Bomb is an extremely detailed weather app that gives users seven days of data.

There are various views, but our favourite is the graph view, which gives the week's rain, wind, and cloud forecast at a glance.

Other data includes rain, wind, cloud, temperature, pressure humidity and wave height.

Price: Free

With one glance Kelvin Weather lets you see the temperature in huge letters

Kelvin's beauty lies in its simplicity. We love how the app clearly displays the current weather. Kelvin also supports a 4-day forecast and multiple locations.

Available for iOS.

Price: $1.99

The Weather Channel's brings the full capability of the station to your mobile

The Weather Channel has a beautiful app that allows you view hour by hour forecast. The feature weather-triggered imagery changes the app background based on your local weather conditions.

The app is available on all major mobile platforms, but we're especially in love with the design of the Windows Phone version.

Available for iOS, Android, and Windows Phone.

Price: Free

Weather Neue is for when you don't want a lot of information about the weather

Weather Neue is a pretty, minimalistic weather app. It displays the current temperature in a big, bold font, leaving little room for other information. Dig through the options to get information on wind speed, extended forecasts, etc.

Available for Android and iOS.

Price: Free

Swackett help you to plan your outfit according to the weather

Swackett takes a much different approach to showing you the weather. In addition to showing the temperature and other necessary information, Swackett shows you what you should wear.

Available for iOS and Mac.

Price: Free

Weather Underground has a huge database of weather stations all over the place

Weather Underground is useful because the app focuses on local areas. So, in addition to providing you with a 10-day forecast and current temperatures, you can take advantage of over 24,000 personal weather stations, which report the most localised weather conditions.

Available for iOS and Android.

Price: Free

Sun Web App

Sun is a gorgeous web app cleverly uses HTML5 to run in your browser. Unfortunately for many, it'll only work on iPhones and iPads.

For more information on Sun check out our walkthrough >

