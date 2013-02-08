20 Valentine's Day Gifts Your Sweetheart Will Actually Appreciate

Photo: benswing/Flickr
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and this year, you may want to step up your game from the usual selection of flowers and chocolates.We’ve come up with a whole bunch of sweet and original gifts that your sweetheart will truly appreciate.
If your sweetheart is addicted to her smartphone, than this custom photo iPhone cover from Shutterfly is the perfect gift.
Covers are available for iPhone 5, 4G/GS, and 3G/GS, and can have as many as five photos. Order before Friday, Feb. 8 to make sure it arrives in time.
Buy it: $34.95 at Shutterstock
Let's face it, Valentine's Day is a frigid holiday in lots of places.
We'd be thrilled to get Ugg's plush Cozy II slippers, $110, with sheepskin lining and a suede exterior. In fact, we might never take them off.
Buy them: $110 at Zappos
We're big fans of Fresh, a nationwide body products chain with an endless assortment of sweet-smelling soaps, scrubs, and lotions.
Pick up a lotion or bubble bath in her favourite scent, or select a couple of items from Fresh's all-natural sugar collection. But skip the gift certificate; it will feel impersonal.
If your sweetheart is the adventurous sort, hand her a gift certificate for trapeze school, where she'll have a chance to fly.
In Manhattan, Trapeze School New York runs seasonal classes at Piet 40 and South Street Seaport. And there are locations in Los Angeles, Boston, Washington DC, Chicago, and Puerto Rico as well. A weekend class in NYC runs $70.
Buy it: Click here to find out more
Did you already spring for some expensive baubles for your sweetheart's birthday? This time around, pick up a pretty jewelry box to hold all the rings and necklaces she already has.
You can also hint that you'll keep filling it up over time.
Buy it: $68 at Anthropologie
Few gifts are as sensual and intimate as lingerie. Chantelle's lace demi bra is sexy without crossing into trashy territory, and pairs with a gorgeous set of undies.
Order online at Journelle, and the company's experts will help you find the right size.
Buy it: Bra ($88) and panties ($50) at Journelle
This is a tasty idea for anyone who lives in the New York area.
Book a date with the Breakfast Bachelor, a Brooklyn-based chef who will come to your home and cook up a fantastic brunch in the comfort of your own kitchen. You pick the menu, he makes it happen. Sweet and simple.
Book it: $60/hour for the Breakfast Bachelor
Candles can run into boring gift territory, but the selection from Nest is anything but.
The company's gorgeous fragrances come in custom-made glassware, and the flavours, from Grapefruit to Wasabi Pear, pack a serious punch. If you can't decide which ones she'll like best, go for the sampler, which contains mini-versions of all 12 scents.
Buy it: $98 for a set at Nest
This heart-shaped bowl made of hand-blown glass is lovely and romantic, without being cheesy.
Made by a Philadelphia-based artist, it looks like a heart from some angles, and an abstract work of art from others.
Buy it: $98 at UncommonGoods
OK, it may not be the most romantic gift, but a juicer is something she'll use, and might not want to buy on her own.
We like the compact Omega, which runs quietly and won't clog up.
Buy it: $255.95 at Amazon
We're going to guess that your sweetheart has read 50 Shades of Grey. Give her a taste of the book with Babeland's 'Bondage in a Box' kit.
It comes with a satin mask, and silk ties and sashes. Let your imagination go wild.
Buy it: $28 at Babeland
We can't imagine anyone who wouldn't be thrilled to unwrap Apple's pint-sized iPad Mini.
Make it personal with an engraved message; it's free through Apple.
Buy it: Starting at $329 from Apple
A wallet with lots of space for cards and bills can be a lifesaver for anyone on the go.
This leather number from C. Wonder, with twelve card slots, five open bill slots, and a change pocket, does the trick. And with a colour like this, it won't get lost in her bag.
Buy it: $78 at C. Wonder
This diamond 'Love' necklace from jewelry designer Meira T will leave no question as to your feelings.
Available in white, yellow, and rose gold, this piece is a sure hit.
Buy it: $690 at Meira T Boutique
Tory Burch built an empire on her classic ballet flats, but at $250 a pop, they're often outside girl's clothing budget.
They're comfy, go with everything, and will make her feel special.
Buy it: $250 at Tory Burch
We're drooling over Phillip Lim's structured 31 Hour Bag, and your sweetheart probably will be, too.
The camel-coloured carry-all is perfect for work or an evening out, and is spacious enough to hold whatever supplies a woman needs for her day and night.
Buy it: $750 at Barney's
These wool Echo gloves have special threading on the index fingers and thumbs so she can type away without exposing her fingers to the cold.
They are stylish, warm and come in a rainbow of colours.
Buy it: $26.00 at Bloomingdale's
Instead of sending flowers to your sweetheart's office, surprise her with a box of miniature cupcakes from NYC's Baked By Melissa.
The mini-chain has a special Valentine's day pack with pink and red minis; a 25-pack starts at $20.
Buy them: Order online at Baked By Melissa
Yoga mats run the gamut, but Lululemon has perfected this piece of equipment.
Whether your sweetheart is a budding yogini or yoga pro, The Mat, with an antimicrobial additive and grippy polyeurathane coating, is a safe bet.
Buy it: $68 at Lululemon
If you're looking for a serious splurge, look no further than a timeless Cartier Love bracelet in gold.
It is sure to become an accessory that never leaves her wrist.
Buy it: $1,450 at Cartier
