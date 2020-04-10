7 great TV shows you can watch this weekend

Michele K. Short/Netflix Emma Stone as Annie on Netflix’s sci-fi series ‘Maniac.’

Each week, Insider rounds up a list of great TV shows to watch on various platforms for the weekend.

This week, we think you should watch two shows returning with new season’s this Sunday: HBO’s “Insecure” and BBC America’s “Killing Eve.”

We also recommend watching Netflix’s “Maniac” and “Chef’s Table,” plus two of our favourite complete series: Amazon’s “Fleabag” and NBC’s “The Good Place.”

But for now, we’re here to recommend seven TV shows to watch in the upcoming week, both brand new and older classics that are always good for a rewatch (or a first-time binge).

Keep reading to see the seven shows we think you should watch this week.

“Insecure” (HBO)

HBO description: “Creator Issa Rae stars as Issa Dee, who struggles to navigate the tricky professional and personal terrain of Los Angeles along with her best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji).”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 97%

Audience score: 77%

“Insecure” is one of the best HBO originals currently airing. With an incredible focus on female friendships, and particularly on the experiences of black women, “Insecure” weaves seamlessly between hilarity and grounded drama.

It’s beautifully shot, has a fantastic soundtrack, and manages with each season to stay ahead of the shifting curves of Los Angeles and what it means to transition into adulthood in our current era.

Season four of “Insecure” premieres Sunday night on HBO, and you can easily binge the first three seasons as you wait for the new episode.

“Killing Eve” (BBC America/AMC)

BBC/Netflix Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh costar in ‘Killing Eve.’

BBC America description: “‘Killing Eve’ is the story of two women, bound by a mutual obsession and one brutal act: Eve, an MI6 operative, and Villanelle, the beautiful, psychopathic assassin that she has been tasked to find.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%

Audience score: 89%

Emmy-winning series “Killing Eve” is returning with its third season this Sunday on AMC and BBC America, so now is a good time to catch up with this deliciously thrilling series if you haven’t yet. You can watch the first two seasons on Hulu, too.

Though the second season had a more wavering reception from audiences, the first season is one of the most critically acclaimed dramas from the last few years. Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh are both phenomenal in this twisted cat-and-mouse crime story.

“Fleabag” (BBC Three/Amazon Prime)

HBO Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the creator and star of ‘Fleabag.’

Amazon Prime description: “‘Fleabag’ is a hilarious and poignant window into the mind of a dry-witted, sexual, angry, grief-riddled woman, as she hurls herself at modern living in London.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%

Audience score: 93%

“Fleabag” is a perfect TV show. You can watch both seasons in just about five hours, making it the ideal weekend binge. But truthfully, you’ll probably find yourself wanting to rewatch the whole thing as soon as you’ve finished.

It’s a fast-paced series, the kind where every beat of a scene is loaded with glances, facial expressions, and fast asides that you’ll miss if you’re only half-watching on your phone. So unplug from the world for a bit, and just experience this raunchy, laugh-out-loud funny, heartbreaking, and healing gem of a TV show.

“Grand Designs” (Channel 4)

Channel 4 description: “Presenter Kevin McCloud follows some of Britain’s most ambitious self-building projects, as intrepid individuals attempt to design and construct the home of their dreams.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

Audience score: N/A

“Grand Designs” is one of the best hidden gems currently streaming on Netflix. The docuseries follows real people in the UK as they design and build their dream house from start to finish, which sometimes means the “Grand Designs” film crew visits the same property for years as they document the process.

Within each one-hour episode, audiences get to see plots of the land and early schematics turn into some of the most creative and daring architectural designs we’ve ever seen. It’s worth a watch for the before-and-after shots alone.

“Chef’s Table” (Netflix)

Focus Features Chef Mashana Bailey in season two of ‘Chef’s Table.’

Netflix description: “A journey into the lives of the world’s most celebrated chefs.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

Audience score: 91%

“Food porn” may be an overused term, but there is almost no other way to properly explain the beautiful and gratifying episodes of “Chef’s Table.”

The series follows a different acclaimed chef per episode and explores their ethos and craftsmanship. Every hour-long episode builds up to a gorgeous visual explosion of immaculate and mouth-watering plates of food.

Just make sure you have a snack nearby before pressing play on this series.

“The Good Place” (NBC)

PopTV Ted Danson and D’Arcy Carden costar in ‘The Good Place.’

NBC description: “The show follows Eleanor Shellstrop, an ordinary woman who enters the afterlife, and thanks to some kind of error, is sent to the Good Place instead of the Bad Place (which is definitely where she belongs). While hiding in plain sight from Good Place Architect Michael, she’s determined to shed her old way of living and earn her spot.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 97%

Audience score: 89%

“The Good Place” will keep you on your toes with twists and turns in the storyline, and you’ll be hard-pressed to pick just one favourite character by the time you finish your binge.

What begins as an amusing story about a “dirtbag” from Arizona winding up in a pseudo-heaven eventually becomes an inspiring, philosophical examination of how each of us can live our lives in a more meaningful and impactful way. It’s not a perfect show, but it will probably change your life anyways.

“Maniac” (Netflix)

Kris Connor/Getty Images Emma Stone and Jonah Hill costar in ‘Maniac.’

Netflix description: “Set in a world somewhat like our world, in a time quite similar to our time, ‘Maniac’ tells the stories of Annie Landsberg and Owen Milgrim, two strangers drawn to the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial, each for their own reasons.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 85%

Audience score: 84%

Emma Stone and Jonah Hill deliver a phenomenal performance as Annie and Owen, two strangers who wind up forging an unbreakable connection while participating in a drug experiment.

The sci-fi show is set in an alternate-universe version of New York City, and strikes a perfect balance between magical realism, absurdity, and pseudo-futurism. It’s lovely, and one of Netflix’s most underrated original series.

