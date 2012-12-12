10 Tiny Design Details In Your favourite Tech Products That You Never Knew Could Matter So Much

If you’re not immersed in the tech world, new gadgets, apps, and major updates can be confusing.
It’s why we quickly became obsessed with a Tumblr blog called Little Big Details, which documents tiny details in tech products that help make them more accessible to the average Joe/Jane.
Below are a few of our favourite little big details in tech. Some of the following were submitted to LBD. We came up with the rest on our own.
By the way, if you have a good detail to add, let us know in the comments!
Apple's Calendar app icon changes to show you the current date. It's the only dynamic app icon on the home screen.
Whenever Apple makes an iPhone commercial, it sets the phone's time to 9:42. That's because 9:42 was the time Apple announced the first iPhone.
When you promote your marriage on your Facebook timeline, the gender of the figures change to match the couple's gender.
In the new Gmail app for iPhone, if your contact doesn't have a photo, you see his or her first initial instead. This makes it easy to track threaded conversations.
If you search for someone famous on Google, you get a handy box on the right of the page with basic biographical information from Wikipedia and other sources.
In the new version of Twitterrific for iPhone, you get this cool loading image when you refresh your feed.
Buzzfeed uses this arrow in the top right corner to jump you to the top of a page if you're reading an extra-long list. Tumblr has a similar feature
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.